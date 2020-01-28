Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 113.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. The stock had a trading volume of 55,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

