Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 64,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,872,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $20,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

WYNN traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.76. 173,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,927. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.