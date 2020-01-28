Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

NYSE:MTN traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $235.01. 17,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,187. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day moving average of $238.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.62 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

