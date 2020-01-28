Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.