-$0.05 EPS Expected for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri purchased 406,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang purchased 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,071.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,196,000 shares of company stock worth $421,790. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

