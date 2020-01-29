$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is ($0.45). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$15.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 107,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 101,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

