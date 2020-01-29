$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $1.01. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONN. Stephens lowered their target price on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 694,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,707. The company has a market capitalization of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

