$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.83. 56,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

