$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

