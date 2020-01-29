0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $742,844.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $742,844.00 and $857,684.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.78 or 0.05662993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00127750 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00032425 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,676,800 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

