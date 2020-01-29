$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,551. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.