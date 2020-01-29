$1.16 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.17. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,776,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 43.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after acquiring an additional 601,549 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 899,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,893,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

