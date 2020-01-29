$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Sonoco Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

