$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Atmos Energy reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $63,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.