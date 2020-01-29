$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Wyndham Destinations reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:WYND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 491,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,404. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,681,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.