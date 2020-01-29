$1.67 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.11. 1,144,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.