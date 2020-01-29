100 Shares in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESS traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.74. 27,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,040. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.14.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

