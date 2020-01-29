$107.20 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce sales of $107.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $108.00 million. BancFirst posted sales of $98.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $438.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.40 million to $439.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $453.65 million, with estimates ranging from $453.40 million to $453.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,799. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,847,250 over the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after buying an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

