$115.91 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report $115.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.02 million and the highest is $118.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $109.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $458.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.90 million to $464.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $482.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.61 million to $494.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. 4,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

In other Lindsay news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindsay by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lindsay by 713.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

