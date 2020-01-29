1,190 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after buying an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,964,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $375.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $328.72 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

