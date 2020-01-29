$133.99 Million in Sales Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report sales of $133.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $138.01 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $130.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year sales of $466.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.00 million to $470.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $539.41 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HighPoint Resources.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $250.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.