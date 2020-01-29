135,605 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,819,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

