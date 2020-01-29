$142.77 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report sales of $142.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.52 million and the highest is $144.02 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $170.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $553.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $554.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $562.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.65 million to $564.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

STMP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 239,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $207.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth $205,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $412,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

