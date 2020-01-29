14,883 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

