194,252 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 194,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,959.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.