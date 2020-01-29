1,948 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Msci by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Msci by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.28. 469,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,449. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $160.02 and a 12-month high of $283.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average of $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

