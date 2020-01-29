2,064,103 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,064,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,782,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of PepsiCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,258,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

