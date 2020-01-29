2,085 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.37. The company had a trading volume of 247,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,183. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

