$236.60 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $236.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.60 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $301.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $935.55 million, with estimates ranging from $902.10 million to $969.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

CIR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,343. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $882.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 206,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

