25,075 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

