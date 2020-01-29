27,036 Shares in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,783. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

