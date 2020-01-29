3,248 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in VF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 543,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

VFC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 230,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,520. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.