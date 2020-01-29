3,475 Shares in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,989. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $158,000.00. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall acquired 5,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604. Insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

