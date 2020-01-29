3,576 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. 182,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

