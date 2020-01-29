$385.33 Million in Sales Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to report sales of $385.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.90 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $425.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

