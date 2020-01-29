3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $33,850,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $35,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.