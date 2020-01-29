3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $33,850,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $35,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.