3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

