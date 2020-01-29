3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.30-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. 3M also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.30 to $9.75 EPS.
Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.24. 277,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
