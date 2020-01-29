5,105 Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 215.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

