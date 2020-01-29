$514.97 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post sales of $514.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $507.94 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $530.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Childrens Place.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Wedbush lowered Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Childrens Place by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Childrens Place by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,570 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Childrens Place by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in Childrens Place by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Childrens Place by 19.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 124,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,843. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.