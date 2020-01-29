$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce $52.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. First Foundation reported sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $210.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $211.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $230.00 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $231.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 237,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

