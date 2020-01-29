56,062 Shares in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 68.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $350,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.