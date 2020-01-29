6,966 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

MO opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.