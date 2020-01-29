728 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 134,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,032. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

