83,185 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,956,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 706.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

