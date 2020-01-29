$994.41 Million in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $994.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $996.82 million and the lowest is $992.00 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $953.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

In related news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 415,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,819. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

