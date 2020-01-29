A. O. Smith Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 4,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.