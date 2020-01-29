AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.17

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 23529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 32.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AAON by 31.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 48.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 352.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

