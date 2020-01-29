Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

ABT traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 126,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

